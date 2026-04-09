Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 11, LQ vs IU Match 16

KARACHI: The 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 will feature the defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on former champions Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Historically, the two teams have faced each other 22 times, with both Qalandars and United winning 11 matches each, leveling their head-to-head record.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Parvez Hussain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Ryan Burl and Shahab Khan.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.