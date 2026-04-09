Champions League: Atletico Madrid stun 10-man Barcelona, PSG beat Liverpool

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal looks dejected after the match as Atletico Madrid's Alex Baena looks on at Camp Nou in Barcelona on April 8, 2026. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid took a firm grip on their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday as goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth earned a 2-0 first-leg victory over 10-man Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona dominated proceedings, but Atletico's rock-solid defence combined with swift counter-attacks paid off after Pau Cubarsi was sent off for hauling down Giuliano Simeone in the 42nd minute as the last man.

Alvarez brilliantly curled the resulting free kick from 25 metres into the top corner in first-half stoppage time to silence the sold-out Catalan stadium.

Rashford struck the crossbar from a free kick soon after halftime, but Simeone's side remained disciplined and doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Mateo Ruggeri crossed from the left. Sorloth volleyed in from close range, sealing a decisive away win.

Meanwhile, in the other game of the night, goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia spurred holders Paris St Germain to a 2-0 home win over Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Doue and Kvaratskhelia struck either side of halftime to give Luis Enrique’s side a solid advantage ahead of next week’s return at Anfield, where PSG booked their place in the last eight last season.

Doue opened the scoring with a deflected effort before Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead with a superb solo run and finish, but PSG wasted a handful of chances that would have further strengthened their bid to reach the semi-finals.

Liverpool, thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals at the weekend, set up cautiously with three centre-backs and Mohamed Salah on the bench, but struggled to contain a PSG side that mixed patient possession with bursts of attacking intensity.