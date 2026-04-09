'You can leave it': Babar Azam downplays comparison with Virat Kohli

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam speaks during the post-match media conference following his side’s win over Hyderabad Kingsmen in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 8 April 2026. – PCB

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has downplayed comparisons with Indian veteran Virat Kohli, appearing slightly annoyed when questioned about it following his side’s win over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

During the post-match press conference, Babar addressed questions about his approach to finishing games and managing challenging match situations, using the opportunity to explain his mindset and on-field strategy.

"You can end it. Whatever question you are asking, you can leave it. But you will tell us that you try to work on it, especially on finishing. See, the main thing is the condition or scenario — what the team requires, what the run rate is, how to play, and how the pitch is behaving. You have to plan your game accordingly and build partnerships for the team," Babar said.

The right-handed batter also acknowledged the difficulty of executing shots under pressure and stressed the importance of staying focused on his strengths and game plan.

He highlighted the patience required to consistently improve and finish matches, drawing on his experience in previous games.

"Sometimes you think it is an easy pitch, but you cannot execute — shots are hit but not finding the gaps. You try but do not get the runs," he said.

"In those moments, I remind myself of my strengths and my game plan, my best way of playing. Improvement comes with time — sometimes it takes months. I have finished a lot of matches; you may think I have not, but I have finished many," he added.

Batting first, Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne saw his side collapse to just 145 runs in 18.2 overs, largely due to the impressive performance of Peshawar’s spin duo, Iftikhar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem, who dominated the middle overs.

Hyderabad’s top order offered little resistance: Maaz Sadaqat scored 17, Saim Ayub 14, while Sharjeel Khan and Usman Khan fell cheaply for two and a golden duck, respectively.

Kusal Perera was the lone bright spark, registering a fine 58 off 35 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Labuschagne contributed a run-a-ball 27 with three boundaries, while Irfan Khan and Hassan Khan managed nine runs apiece. Maheesh Theekshana and Hunain Shah were dismissed for ducks.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi laboured during the chase but eventually reached their target on the final ball of the 20th over. Iftikhar Ahmed (15 not out) and Aamer Jamal (6 not out) held their nerve to seal the win.

Skipper Babar top-scored with 43 off 37 deliveries, hitting six fours, while Kusal Mendis and Michael Bracewell added 27 and 25 runs, respectively, keeping the chase on track.