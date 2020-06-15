Babar Azam's calmness gives edge over aggressive Virat Kohli: Saqlain Mushta

Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam and India captain Virat Kohli.

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has said that Pakistan's limited-overs skipper Babar Azam’s calm attitude against India captain Virat Kohli’s aggressive demeanour gave the former "an edge" over the latter, Cricket Pakistan reported.

"Kohli is more aggressive while Azam is humble. Azam’s calmness gives him edge over Kohli if we look at what sports science teaches us," said Mushtaq.

While the Doosra inventor lauded the batting stars, he said that comparing the two was not ideal as Kholi was far more experienced.

"Both are great players, with great technique and are mentally very strong. They have the hunger and passion to score lots of runs," he said.



"But comparing Babar with Kohli is unfair because the latter has been performing for a very long time, all over the world."

Meanwhile Mushtaq named his favourite spinners across all formats.

"In the longer version, I think Nathon Lyon is the best spinner in the world as he has performed against majority of the top sides including India and Pakistan," he said.

"In limited-overs cricket, Kuldeep Yadav is a really good spinner and he is well educated with cricketing sense," he said.

"Shakib al Hasan is a very clever bowler as well because I have seen him closely while working with Bangladesh."

When asked of his pick from the Men in Green, Mushtaq named Shadab Khan, as a rising spinner, and Yasir Shah.

"In Pakistan, Shadab has a lot of potential and I think he can also be effective in Test cricket as well,” he said. "Shah is a world class spinner as well which is evident from his track record."

