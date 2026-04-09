PSL 11 points table after Peshawar Zalmi beat Hyderabad Kingsmen

Peshawar Zalmi batters Aamer Jamal and Iftikhar Ahmed (left) engage in a discussion while Hyderabad Kingsmen spinner Maheesh Theekshana walks in to deliver his spell during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 8, 2026. - PSL

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi secured their second victory of the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, defeating a struggling Hyderabad Kingsmen side by four wickets at the National Bank Stadium.

In the updated PSL 11 points table, Zalmi’s win lifted them from fifth to fourth place. They now have five points from two wins and one washed-out match, with a net run rate of +0.319.

Hyderabad Kingsmen, meanwhile, remain winless after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat. They languish at the bottom of the table with a negative net run rate of -1.558.

PSL 11 Points Table:

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 0.941 Karachi Kings 3 3 0 0 6 0.486 Islamabad United 4 2 1 1 5 1.055 Peshawar Zalmi 3 2 0 1 5 0.319 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 1.546 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -0.223 Hyderabad Kingsmen 4 0 4 0 0 -1.558 RawalPindiz 4 0 4 0 0 -1.625

The Kingsmen’s all-round struggles continued as they slumped to yet another loss, having previously fallen to Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, and now Zalmi.

Batting first, Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne watched his side collapse for just 145 runs in 18.2 overs. The damage was orchestrated by Peshawar’s spin duo of Iftikhar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem, who dominated the middle overs.

Hyderabad’s top order offered little resistance: Maaz Sadaqat made 17, Saim Ayub 14, while Sharjeel Khan and Usman Khan fell cheaply for two and a golden duck respectively.

Kusal Perera was the lone bright spot, playing a superb knock of 58 from 35 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Labuschagne contributed a run-a-ball 27 with three fours. Irfan Khan and Hassan Khan each scored nine, while Maheesh Theekshana and Hunain Shah were dismissed for ducks.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi made hard work of the chase but eventually reached their target on the final ball of the 20th over. Iftikhar Ahmed (15 not out) and Aamer Jamal (6 not out) held their nerve to seal victory.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored with 43 off 37 deliveries, hitting six fours. Kusal Mendis and Michael Bracewell added 27 and 25 runs respectively to keep the chase on track.