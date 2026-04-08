WATCH: Daniil Medvedev destroys racket during loss in Monte Carlo

Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his round of 32 match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin on April 8, 2026. — Reuters

Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket several times as he suffered a first 6-0, 6-0 loss of his career to Italian wildcard Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

Medvedev surrendered in 49 minutes without winning a game on his own serve, and the visibly frustrated Russian threw his racket against the hoardings at the back of the court.

To entertain the crowd, he then picked up his racket and smashed it against the ground six times to break it in two pieces.

The winner of this year’s Dubai Tennis Championship and Brisbane International committed 27 unforced errors.

It was also a first 6‑0, 6‑0 victory for Berrettini at a tour-level event, and he has won a first match against a top‑10 opponent since defeating Alexander Zverev in Monte Carlo last season.

"I think it was one of the best performances of my life," Berrettini said.

"I think I missed three shots in the entire match and it is not easy against a tricky player like Daniil. I think the game plan was perfect and my weapons were working."

Daniil Medvedev’s outburst comes at a time when the discussion of how players express their frustration during matches is the talk of the town.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has suggested "rage rooms" where players can express their frustration away from the cameras, in response to Coco Gauff's incident, after a video of her smashing her racket on the floor at the Australian Open was broadcast to viewers worldwide.