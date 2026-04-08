PSL 11: RawalPindiz sign New Zealand pacer Ben Sears after Naseem Shah injury

New Zealand's Ben Sears prepares to bowl during the fourth T20I match against South Africa in Wellington on March 22, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The RawalPindiz have bolstered their bowling attack by signing New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears, the franchise confirmed on Wednesday, following injuries to key pacers Naseem Shah and Zaman Khan.

Sears, who has been signed for PKR 2.50 crore, is currently in Sri Lanka with the New Zealand A side but is expected to join the Pindiz squad tomorrow, subject to receiving the necessary clearance.

Welcome to The Pindiz, Ben Sears!



The right-arm quick is ready to bring serious pace to the Pindi attack. 🙌



Let’s make some noise, Ben.#MadeOfPindi #WeThePindiz #HBLPSL11 pic.twitter.com/ahn5tTH1UO — RawalPINDIZ (@thepindiz) April 8, 2026

His arrival marks his PSL debut, with the right-arm pacer bringing limited franchise league experience from his previous stint in Major League Cricket (MLC) with the Washington Freedom.

Internationally, he has played 27 T20Is for the Blackcaps, taking 31 wickets, and has claimed ten scalps in four ODIs.

The signing comes as a direct response to injuries sustained by two of RawalPindiz’s frontline bowlers. Despite being ruled out of action, Naseem Shah remains an integral part of the squad.

The young fast bowler is set to undergo further medical tests on 15 April to determine the extent of his recovery.

In a separate statement, team management confirmed that Shah has been sidelined for the foreseeable future after sustaining a side injury during the side’s recent clash against the Karachi Kings.

The medical staff are closely monitoring his rehabilitation and are targeting a possible return towards the end of the tournament, subject to fitness clearance and progress in recovery.

Zaman Khan suffered a dislocation of the acromioclavicular (ACJ) joint in his right shoulder while fielding for Faisalabad against Peshawar in the National T20 Cup 2026 and has been replaced by Jalat Khan.

For the unversed, the Mohammad Rizwan-led RawalPindiz are scheduled to play their next PSL match against the Quetta Gladiators on 10 April.