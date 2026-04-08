Tyson Fury battles with pre-fight nerves days before Arslanbek Makhmudov clash

An undated photo of British boxer Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Tyson Fury appears to be having last-minute concerns about his comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov this Saturday.

Fury announced his retirement in January 2025 after suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk at the end of 2024.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion announced his latest comeback fight on January 4, before spending a year without a fight.

However, he will step back into the ring this weekend against Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will be broadcast live on Netflix. But the British boxer is battling with some pre-fight nerves after watching Deontay Wilder's clash with Derek Chisora.

The two veterans traded punches in a bonkers and scrappy fight on Saturday night at the O2 Arena, with Wilder clinching a split decision win.

"After watching Deontay and Chisora the other night, it was hard to watch for me," he said in quotes reported by The Sun.

"It was sad. Heartbreaking. I'd never seen two men slide as much in my life as them two. I’m thinking, 'Am I [expletive deleted] next? Is this me?'"

In another interview with Ring Magazine, Tyson Fury revealed he has told his team to speak up if he shows any signs of being past it.

"I said to the boys, ‘If I’m even 10 per cent as bad as those guys in my fight, take me out to the field and shoot me. Put me out to pasture,’” he said.

“By the time the fight comes around on Saturday, I’ll have been out the ring 16 months.

"I have a little bit of stuff to think about in my own mind and see how I am."