PSL 11: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne (first from right) flips the coin as Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (second from left) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 8, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here on Wednesday at the National Bank Stadium.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Hassan Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Hunain Shah and Mohammad Ali.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.

Head-to-Head

This will be the first time both Kingsmen and Zalmi face each other in the PSL.

Form Guide

Hyderabad Kingsmen are yet to register a win in the ongoing tournament after suffering back-to-back defeats against Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans and will be looking to dethrone Peshawar Zalmi to ease the pressure.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will look to continue the same momentum and will keep an eye on registering their second win after their first victory, following a washed-out game against Islamabad United.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: L, L, L (most recent first)

Peshawar Zalmi: A, W, L, L, W