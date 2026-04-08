Luis Diaz calls move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich 'right choice'

An undated picture of Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz. — Instagram/luisdiaz19_

Luis Diaz, who moved from Liverpool to Bayern Munich last summer, has said it was the right decision after experiencing a blockbuster season.

The Colombian forward has been doing wonders for the Bundesliga giants. He has scored 23 goals and 18 assists in 40 games since joining Bayern in July in a €75 million ($87m) transfer.

Diaz, who opened the scoring in Bayern's 2-1 win at Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg, told ESPN: "Deciding to join Bayern was the right choice. I'm really happy and I enjoy every match.

"I feel great, I'm in good shape, and that means I'm ready to help the team."

Bayern are leading the Bundesliga table with nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund with six games remaining.

They are also contenders for the German Cup and will face Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinal on April 22.

Bayern Munich had nine shots on target against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and stuck to their game plan in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

Luis Diaz felt they should be holding a bigger margin heading into next week's return leg.

"We have a clear plan, we're a very close-knit group, and that shows on the pitch," Díaz said.

"We'd already analysed Real Madrid, and the move [regarding the opening goal] went exactly as we'd planned," Díaz said. "We felt more comfortable as the game progressed, won the ball back more often and controlled the game better. That's what we like to do.

"We're very happy, but we're left with a slight feeling of disappointment that we could have scored one or two more goals. We played a great match against a very tough opponent."