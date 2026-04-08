PCB kick starts 13-day red-ball training camp at NCA

Pakistan’s red-ball training camp kick-starts at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore under the supervision of High-Performance Director Aqib Javed and former cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Javed Mughal on 8 April 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday kick-started a 13-day red-ball training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), featuring 18 promising players.

On the opening day, NCA High-Performance Director Aqib Javed, along with former cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed and Javed Mughal, briefed the players on the objectives and benefits of the camp.

The programme will include intensive training and skills sessions under the guidance of NCA coaches, along with practice matches designed to provide players with valuable match experience.

NCA red-ball camp begins in Lahore 🏏



Director High Performance Aqib Javed, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Javed Mughal gave the introductory lecture to the players.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/5I8himzej9#BackTheBoysInGreen | #RedBallCamp pic.twitter.com/UZAmaGYtIL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 8, 2026

The 18 selected players are: Afaq Afridi, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Hasan Raza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Suleman, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Musa Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Naqeebullah, Niaz Khan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Saad Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Sajid Khan, Salman Khan and Waqar Ahmed.

Those not currently involved in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 will train exclusively under NCA coaches, focusing on skill development and fitness in preparation for the upcoming red-ball season.

As part of the camp, two 90-over practice matches will be staged in Lahore to provide players with practical match exposure and help them acclimatise to the demands of the longer format.

The squad comprises six batters, three spinners, six fast bowlers, and three wicketkeepers.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan, in the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, have played only a two-match Test series against South Africa last year. Since then, the national team has not featured in any red-ball fixtures.

According to the Pakistan Men’s Future Tour Programme (FTP) 2023-27, the Green Shirts are scheduled to play their second WTC Test series against England, touring the UK for a three-match series from 19 August to 13 September.

Shan Masood’s side are also expected to tour the West Indies for a two-match Test series ahead of the England tour, while Sri Lanka will later visit Pakistan for a two-match Test series in November, followed by a New Zealand tour for two Tests in March 2027.