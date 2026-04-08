Multan Sultans release Sahibzada Farhan, Sohaib Maqsood ahead of Peshawar clash

The collage of photos features Multan Sultans opening batter Sahibzada Farhan (left) and batting coach Sohaib Maqsood. — Multan Sultans/Instagram/Sohaib Maqsood

KARACHI: Former champions Multan Sultans have granted a few days of release to star opening batter Sahibzada Farhan and batting coach Sohaib Maqsood ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Peshawar Zalmi here at the National Bank Stadium on April 13.

According to the Multan Sultans spokesperson, as per the policy set by team owner Gohar Shah and coach Tim Paine, players are given complete freedom to relax and spend personal time during rest periods.

It is pertinent to mention that Farhan has so far displayed exceptional performance with the bat in the ongoing tournament and is currently the leading run-scorer as well with 232 runs in five games at an average of 58.00 and strike-rate of 181.25, including one fifty and a century.

Overall, the right-handed batter has represented four PSL teams — Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars — and is currently lined up with the Sultans squad.

He has accumulated 1,138 runs in 39 matches at a strike-rate of 141.54 with seven fifties and two centuries.

Meanwhile, Ashton Turner-led Sultans currently sit at the top of the PSL 11 points table with four wins and a defeat in five games, eight points, and a net run-rate of 0.941.

Their most recent wins came against Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi on Sunday and Monday respectively, which placed them at the top.

The team’s remaining fixtures include a match against Karachi Kings on April 19, a clash with RawalPindiz on April 21, a game against Hyderabad Kingsmen on April 22 and their final league-stage match against Islamabad United on April 26.