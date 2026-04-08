Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk out for six weeks after thumb surgery

An undated picture of Toronto Blue Jays All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk. — Instagram/ alexkirk5

Toronto Blue Jays All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk will be sidelined for approximately six weeks following surgery on a fractured left thumb, manager John Schneider confirmed on Tuesday.

Kirk sustained the injury on a foul tip during Friday’s defeat to the Chicago White Sox and was promptly placed on the 10-day injured list.

He consulted a hand specialist, who recommended surgical intervention, and a screw was inserted during the procedure.

The 23-year-old had enjoyed a strong 2025 season, hitting .282 with 15 home runs and earning his second All-Star selection.

In his absence, Tyler Heineman and rookie Brandon Valenzuela will take on catching duties for a Blue Jays side struggling to a 4-6 start to the 2026 campaign.

Injuries have continued to trouble the reigning American League champions.

Veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, 41, left his start after two innings on Monday with forearm tendinitis, though Schneider said he felt well on Tuesday and is expected to make his next outing.

Right-hander Cody Ponce, who was carted off during his first major league appearance since 2021 on 30 March, requires surgery on his right knee and will miss around six months.

Meanwhile, Addison Barger has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain, retroactive to 6 April.

To bolster the squad ahead of Tuesday night’s home clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto recalled veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin from Single-A and infielder Tyler Fitzgerald from Triple-A. Lefty Josh Fleming was designated for assignment.

The Blue Jays now face a challenging period, balancing injuries with the need to maintain momentum as they aim to defend their AL title.