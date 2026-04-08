Real Madrid’s Champions League hopes alive despite Bayern Munich loss says Alvaro Arbeloa

An undated picture of Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa insisted his side’s Champions League hopes remain intact despite a 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, with the second leg set for next Wednesday in Munich.

Bayern opened the scoring through Luis Diaz in the 41st minute of the first leg, with Harry Kane doubling the lead just 20 seconds into the second half.

However, Kylian Mbappe’s strike late in the game gave Madrid hope ahead of next Wednesday’s return leg in Munich.

Mbappe’s late strike in Tuesday's first leg gave Madrid hope ahead of the return fixture in Munich next Wednesday.

"We're still alive, that's clear," Arbeloa said.

"We're just one goal behind. We're capable of winning anywhere. A 0-2 deficit would have been very difficult to overcome ... I was telling [Vinícius Júnior] that one goal would keep us in the tie. We're still in it, because Madrid can win anywhere."

Transitioning to individual performances, Arbeloa praised Mbappe’s performance after criticism of his form following a recent injury.

"To me Mbappé looked very committed," Arbeloa added. "He caused them problems. He showed why he's the best player in the world, he was a constant threat for the defence, and that's the Mbappé we want to see."

Reflecting further on the defeat, Arbeloa acknowledged the cost of mistakes.

Looking ahead to the second leg, Madrid will be without midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni due to suspension.

“We have options to replace him. It’s an important loss, but we’ll manage,” Arbeloa added.

With LaLiga slipping away after a recent defeat to Mallorca, Arbeloa noted that the Champions League now remains Madrid’s best shot at silverware.

“The goal gave us hope. It won’t be easy, but if any team can win in Munich, it’s Real Madrid.”