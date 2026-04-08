PSL 11: Islamabad United issue major update on Mir Hamza Sajjad

An undated picture of Islamabad United pacer Mir Hamza Sajjad. – X

KARACHI: Former champions Islamabad United have provided a crucial update regarding pace bowler Mir Hamza Sajjad, who was struck on the back of the head by New Zealand batter Mark Chapman during a net session at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre yesterday.

In a statement released by the United management, the franchise confirmed that Hamza Sajjad has rejoined the squad after being cleared by doctors.

The best kind of update



Mir Hamza Sajjad is back with the squad. Courage, resilience and a whole lot of heart. Proud of him.



Massive credit to our medical & support staff.



And to the fans & teams, your prayers meant everything. 🙏#UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/7Xa1uXYNRr — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) April 8, 2026

The 29-year-old briefly lost consciousness after being struck during the training session and was immediately attended to by the team’s medical staff before being rushed to hospital.

He regained consciousness in the ambulance and was responsive upon arrival, where he was able to communicate with the medical team.

He underwent CT scans and comprehensive medical assessments, following which he was kept under overnight observation as a precautionary measure.

After being cleared by doctors and deemed fit for discharge, the right-arm pacer has now rejoined Islamabad United at the team hotel. He will remain with the squad, with the medical staff continuing to monitor and support him closely.

The franchise is grateful for the swift response of the medical personnel and the support extended by fans, other franchises, and the wider cricketing community during this time.

The three-tims champions stand firmly with Hamza and remain committed to his well-being.

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza has so far played six matches in his burgeoning T20 career, taking eight wickets.

The Gujrat‑born right‑arm pace bowler was picked up by United in the first ever PSL players’ auction for PKR 7 million but has yet to make his debut.

On the points table, the Shadab Khan‑led Islamabad United currently sit third, having secured two wins, suffered one defeat, and had one match washed out. They have collected five points with a healthy net run rate of 1.055.

They are set to face defending champions Lahore Qalandars in their fifth PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.