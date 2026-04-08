Conor Benn labels Ryan Garcia a ‘liability’ but ‘good for boxing’

An undated picture of British professional boxer Conor Benn. — Instagram/ conorbennofficial

Conor Benn called WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia ‘good for boxing’ but also a ‘liability’.

Garcia, who claimed his first major world title in February after two previous failed attempts and a one-year doping suspension, presents a fascinating challenge for Benn.

The 27-year-old Garcia has long been on Benn’s radar. However, during 2025, Benn became deeply involved in a heated rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr., temporarily shifting his focus.

After moving up two weight classes to face Eubank and winning their second clash, Benn, 29, is now refocusing on his natural welterweight division and potential match-ups like Garcia.

Reflecting on his next steps, Benn revealed Garcia was first set as his next opponent, but to avoid inactivity, he chose Regis Prograis, announcing the fight for 11th April.

"I think Garcia's good for the sport of boxing, I think he's a character and he's entertaining, but he's also a liability," Benn said.

"Garcia was next, that was scheduled in - I am mandatory number one position for Garcia.

"Now if you're me, do you wait out until September or do you take a potential banana skin in the middle? I like rolling the dice and having a little bit of fun and keeping active."

Adding another layer of change, this weekend’s fight will be Benn’s first since parting ways with lifelong promoter Matchroom, as he signs a one-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing, backed by UFC chief Dana White and the Saudi capital.

With this new partnership, Zuffa aims to establish its own premier world title alongside the Ring Magazine belt.

Despite these recent changes, Benn’s sights remain firmly set on a world title, just as his father Nigel did in the 1990s.

If he beats Prograis, Benn has several opponent options, but Garcia, whose unpredictability he respects, remains his main target.