Milwaukee Bucks’ Kevin Porter Jr. out for season after knee surgery

An undated picture of Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr.

MILWAUKEE: Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the NBA season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

The procedure was performed on Tuesday in Vail, Colorado, by Dr Tom Hackett at The Steadman Clinic, the Bucks confirmed. Porter, 25, last featured on 17 March and had been sidelined since.

Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers reflected on the setback, noting the injury occurred just eight minutes into the team’s opening game of the season.

“When you look at how he played overall, he had a fantastic year and was poised to have an even better one, but the injury struck early, and he never really recovered,” Rivers said ahead of the Bucks’ game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Porter has been a key contributor this season, averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds across 38 games.

Rivers revealed that Porter expressed disappointment in not being able to perform at his best, telling the coach.

“Man, I didn’t come through for you.” Rivers reassured him, saying, “No, you’re fine. You just got injured. It’s part of the game, and it happens.”

Porter’s absence leaves a significant gap in Milwaukee’s backcourt, as the Bucks now look to adjust for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite the injury, Rivers praised Porter’s impact and potential, highlighting the talent he displayed before being sidelined. The team will now seek to navigate the final stretch of the season without one of their leading playmakers.