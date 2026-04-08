Former World Championship Marco Fu cruises toward Crucible return

An undated picture former World Championship semi-finalist Marco Fu. — WST

Former World Championship semi-finalist Marco Fu made a commanding start to the qualifying rounds with a 10-1 victory, edging closer to a return to the Crucible Theatre.

The 48-year-old, who reached the semi-finals in 2006 and 2016, is currently ranked 85th in the world. Fu last appeared at the Crucible in 2018 but showed no signs of rust in his clash with Thailand’s Mink Nutcharut, producing three century breaks, including an impressive 137.

Fu praised his own performance while acknowledging the high level of competition for a Crucible return.

“I played quite well and scored heavily,” Fu said.

“She is very capable. It would mean everything for me to get back to the Crucible, but the standard now is so high.”

Elsewhere, former 1997 champion Ken Doherty bowed out after a 10-5 defeat to Patrick Whelan, ending hopes of another veteran making a deep run.

Meanwhile, 12-time women’s champion Reanne Evans was defeated 10-7 by Moldova’s Vladislav Gradinari, highlighting the increasingly competitive nature of the qualifying rounds.

The qualifiers consist of four rounds, with 16 successful players advancing to the main draw. The World Championship is scheduled to take place at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from 18 April to 4 May, where snooker’s elite will compete for the sport’s most prestigious title.

Fu’s early display of clinical break-building suggests that, despite the long gap since his last Crucible appearance, he remains a player capable of challenging the world’s best and could be a surprise contender if he maintains his current form.