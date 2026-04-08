Cricket NSW issues statement as David Warner charged with drink-driving

An undated picture of Karachi Kings captain David Warner. — Facebook/Karachi Kings

SYDNEY: Cricket New South Wales (NSW) has issued a statement confirming it is aware of an alleged drink-driving incident involving Sydney Thunder captain David Warner, after police charged the former Australian batter with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) offence.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, 5 April 2026, when Warner, 39, reportedly stopped his van just short of a random breath testing site on Malabar Road in the eastern Sydney suburb of Maroubra.

Officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and administered a roadside test, which returned a positive result.

Warner was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a subsequent breath analysis allegedly recorded a reading of 0.104 – more than twice the legal limit of 0.05 for a fully licensed driver in New South Wales.

In a statement provided to news.com.au, NSW Police said: “About 5:30pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park.

“Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing which returned a positive result.

“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.

“The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with middle-range PCA [Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol] to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 7 May 2026.”

In its statement, Cricket NSW said it treats incidents such as drink-driving with the utmost seriousness. Chief executive Lee Germon said the organisation is a strong advocate for safe driving.

“David Warner is fully aware of the gravity of the allegations,” Germon said. “Full support will be provided to him throughout the legal process. Measures will be taken to raise awareness among all players about the importance of safe driving.”

Warner, who retired from international cricket in January 2024, currently captains the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He is scheduled to arrive in Karachi on 9 April for the second leg of the competition’s 11th edition.

He is due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 7 May 2026.