PCB issues NOCs to four Pakistan players for overseas leagues

Sufiyan Muqeem of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Muhammad Abbas during the second ODI match against New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park, on April 02, 2025, in Hamilton, New Zealand.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have issued No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to four Pakistan players who are all set to represent their respective teams for participation in overseas leagues during the 2026 season.

Among the prominent names, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir have been granted permission to feature in the Vitality T20 Blast 2026.

Sufiyan’s availability is limited from May 22 to June 7, while Nawaz and Usama Mir have received extended windows, running until mid and late July respectively, indicating their likely involvement across a larger portion of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Abbas has been issued multiple NOCs to represent Derbyshire across different phases of the county season.

His stints are spread across April, May, June and a longer window from August to late September, reflecting a structured workload management approach while ensuring his presence in red-ball cricket in England.

Usama Mir has previously represented Worcestershire in the 2023 edition of the tournament and played 11 matches and picked up 19 wickets at an economy of 7.29, while Nawaz and Sufiyan are all set to play his first Vitality T20 Blast stint.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming edition of the Vitality Blast will kick start from May 22 with Essex taking on Sussex and will run till July 18.

For the unversed, the spinners except for Abbas are currently representing their teams in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sufiyan is playing for Peshawar Zalmi, Nawaz is representing Multan Sultans while Usama Mir is playing for the defending champions Lahore Qalandars.