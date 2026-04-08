Alexander Isak 'will not start' against Paris Saint-Germain, confirms Arne Slot

An undated picture of Liverpool forward Alexander Isak. — Reuters

Liverpool forward Alexander Isak has travelled with the squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain in Paris, though manager Arne Slot confirmed the striker ‘will not start’.

The 26-year-old Sweden international only recently returned to full training after a lengthy spell out with a broken leg.

He was not included in the squad for Saturday’s heavy FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, but his availability now offers a timely boost for the Premier League champions.

Liverpool’s domestic campaign has been underwhelming, with the club currently sitting fifth in the league and having suffered 15 defeats in all competitions, their worst return since the 2014–15 season.

Since his record-breaking move from Newcastle United in September, Isak has managed three goals and one assist in 16 appearances.

Slot indicated that while Isak is fit enough to contribute, he is not yet ready to start.

"He finished close to a week of team training sessions, so he can play a part - otherwise I wouldn't take him," Slot told reporters.

"We didn't take him to the Etihad because we felt he wasn't able to get a performance yet. Now we think we can get a performance out of him, but not to start."

The Dutchman also dismissed suggestions that PSG are clear favourites, stressing that knockout ties can be unpredictable over two legs.

Midfielder Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, insisted the squad remains fully committed to Slot despite mounting pressure.

He acknowledged inconsistency this season but подчеркed belief within the group, adding that having the second leg at Anfield could prove crucial as Liverpool aim to secure a positive result in Paris.