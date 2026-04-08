Kai Havertz backs Arsenal after crucial win over Sporting

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal against Sporting in UEFA Champions League on April 7, 2026. — Reuters

Kai Havertz insisted Arsenal remain capable of winning major honours this season after their dramatic 1-0 victory over Sporting CP in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Havertz emerged as the match-winner in Lisbon, coming off the bench to score a stoppage-time goal that handed the Gunners a crucial advantage.

The result marked a strong response from Mikel Arteta’s side, who had faced criticism following recent domestic setbacks.

Arsenal’s hopes of a quadruple were ended after defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, followed by a shock FA Cup exit against Southampton.

However, the win in Portugal ensured they remain unbeaten in Europe this season and are on course for a second successive semi-final appearance.

Speaking after the match, Havertz highlighted the team’s resilience and belief. He emphasised the importance of unity within the squad and expressed confidence that Arsenal can still achieve significant success in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Manager Mikel Arteta also praised his players for rediscovering their identity after a challenging spell.

He acknowledged the high expectations surrounding the club but urged perspective, stressing the importance of focusing on performances rather than external pressure.

"The demands from August is win and win and win and win, and if you don't win, it's a disaster, and it's not enough, and if you don't win four trophies, what are we doing?" Arteta asked.

"So that's fine, but they need some perspective, especially from my side, a big reminder of what we are as a team and the things that have brought us where we are. And take it, live the present, do your best and let's see what happens."

Havertz also reserved special praise for goalkeeper David Raya, whose outstanding saves kept Arsenal in the contest.

Raya denied Sporting on multiple occasions, including a crucial late double stop, underlining his importance to the team’s success.