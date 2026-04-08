Legendary manager Mircea Lucescu dies days after resigning

An undated picture of one of football’s most respected managerial figure Mircea Lucescu. — Reuters

Mircea Lucescu, one of football’s most respected managerial figures, has passed away at the age of 80, just days after stepping down as head coach of Romania national football team.

Lucescu resigned from his role last Thursday after falling ill prior to a training session and was later admitted to hospital, where reports indicated he suffered a heart attack.

His death was confirmed by the Romanian Football Federation, which paid tribute to a man it described as an “absolute legend”.

In a heartfelt statement, the federation hailed Lucescu as not only a brilliant tactician but also a mentor, visionary and national icon who elevated Romanian football on the global stage.

He first managed the national side between 1981 and 1986, before returning for a second spell in 2024.

His final match in charge came in a 1-0 play-off defeat to Turkey national football team in March, a result that ended Romania’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Across a managerial career spanning nearly five decades, Lucescu led several major clubs including Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Beşiktaş, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit St Petersburg and Dynamo Kyiv, earning widespread admiration for his success and longevity.

Tributes poured in from across the football world, with former clubs expressing deep sorrow and gratitude for his lasting contributions.

As a player, Lucescu earned 64 caps for Romania and captained the side at the 1970 World Cup.

Romanian FA president Razvan Burleanu described his passing as “a black day for football”, adding that Lucescu’s influence on generations of players and the sport itself would never be forgotten.