John Harbaugh believes Dexter Lawrence stays with Giants

An undated photo of New York's star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. — Instagram/@dexterlawrence

New York's star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence did not report to the Giants' offseason program Tuesday after requesting a trade, but new coach John Harbaugh said he believes "prospects are going to be high" that Lawrence will remain with the Giants.

"Speaking for the Giants, we want Dexter here and I believe Dexter wants to be here. You know, that's a good formula," Harbaugh told reporters at a press conference on the first day of the voluntary offseason workout at the Giants' practice facility in East Rutherford, N.J.

Lawrence, 28, is set to earn a base salary of $18.5 million in 2026 and is under contract through 2027.

According to ESPN, there has been no progress in Lawrence's attempts to negotiate a new long-term deal.

"There's business involved. It's a business proposition. We know it's pro football. These things happen every year pretty much on every team so not surprised by it, saw it coming a few weeks back probably," Harbaugh said of the request of the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

"Good conversations with Dexter's agent Joel Segal and understood what they were thinking and this is where we're at. So we'll just try to work through it and see what we can get done."

The 2019 first-round pick has recorded 341 tackles, 30.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits in 109 games (102 starts).

In response to questions about the long-rumored possibility of trading edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Harbaugh said, "Everybody is tradeable. Everybody."

Thibodeaux, 25, has 23.5 sacks in 53 games since the Giants drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2022. He recorded a career-low 2.5 sacks and was limited to 10 games in 2025 before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Harbaugh attempted to redirect the conversation away from trades and toward the field.

"It's not really what you focus on. You focus on the fact that we're having a day, we're talking ball, our team is coming together as a team," Harbaugh said.

"And the business part of it is the business part and that kind of swirls around us, but we try to lock in on the football."

Thibodeaux is scheduled to earn $14.75 million in 2026, playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

His best season came in 2023 when he recorded 11.5 sacks, 50 tackles and three forced fumbles in 17 starts.