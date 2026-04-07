Makhachev claims Topuria demanded ‘unrealistic purse’ for UFC White House fight

This collage of photos shows Islam Makhachev (left) and Ilia Topuria. — instagram

Islam Makhachev has accused Ilia Topuria of lying about a rumoured UFC White House fight, saying the Spaniard priced himself out of the bout.

Makhachev and Topuria are playing a blame game at the moment for the rumoured fight that never got booked. When the UFC lightweight champion confirmed his fight with Justin Gaethje, he also claimed that the original opponent was supposed to be Islam.

“I went to the Dominican Republic, and there I received a call from the UFC, indicating that I might be at the White House to fight Islam Makhachev,” Topuria said.

“Dana White came out saying that he would announce the entire card in two days, so I said that if I were there, it would be against Islam. Suddenly, they called me to tell me that Islam had been injured and that he would be fighting Justin Gaethje. There were points in the negotiation that we were discussing, but that’s secondary.”

Now, Islam Makhachev has responded to Ilia Topuria’s claims with a different version.

“I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team. I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House,” Makhachev said.

“The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That’s it nothing more to it. Even his manager confirmed it. Ilia, stop talking. Every interview you give tells a different story. You pulled out, and you know it.”

Islam is the current welterweight and former lightweight champion. He became the two-division ruler after dominating Jack Della Maddalena during a unanimous decision victory at UFC 322 on November 15, 2025.