Hyderabad Kingsmen's Sharjeel Khan out to rediscover himself in PSL 11

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Sharjeel Khan watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 1, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: For Sharjeel Khan, the journey back to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is not just about returning to the field; it is about rediscovering himself.

After a two-year absence from the PSL, the hard-hitting left-hander has re-emerged with renewed purpose, sharper focus, and a transformed physique. Now part of Hyderabad Kingsmen, Sharjeel is not merely chasing runs; he is chasing redemption, rhythm, and relevance in a format that suits his explosive reputation.

Sharjeel's previous PSL appearance before this season was in 2023 when he represented Karachi Kings and could amass only 42 in four outings before missing the next two seasons.

Many considered that it was all over for Sharjeel as time away from top-tier cricket can often derail a player's career.

But, for Sharjeel, however, it became a turning point.

"The gap wasn't easy," he admits. "Coming back and performing straight away is always tough. There are doubts, pressure, and a lot of expectations."

But instead of letting the break weigh him down, Sharjeel used it to rebuild. He stayed active in domestic cricket, ensuring he never lost contact with the game. More importantly, he committed himself to something that had long been a talking point in his career, his fitness.

The most visible change in Sharjeel is his fitness transformation. Shedding an impressive 28 kilograms, he has not only altered his physical appearance but also his approach to professional cricket.

Working closely with a trainer and dietitian, Sharjeel adopted a disciplined routine, which he now describes as a "lifestyle" rather than a temporary fix.

"It's something I understand much better now," he says. "If you want to play professional cricket for long, fitness has to be a priority. I may have realised it late, but it's been a very important realisation."

The results are already evident, not just in his agility on the field, but also in his confidence at the crease.

Perhaps the most significant shift in Sharjeel's game is his willingness to adapt.

Once known primarily as an opener, he has adopted a flexible role within the Hyderabad Kingsmen setup. With several established top-order players in the squad, Sharjeel prepared himself to bat in the middle order, a transition that required both technical and mental adjustments.

"As soon as the squad was finalised, I started preparing for the middle overs," he reveals. "I worked on it for over a month because I wanted to be ready wherever the team needed me."

His team, Hyderabad Kingsmen, however, is still struggling. A new franchise, a new combination, and early setbacks have made their campaign a work in progress.

Yet, inside the dressing room, optimism remains intact.

"The environment is very good," Sharjeel says. "The overseas players are supportive, and everyone is working together. We just need one win, and that one win can change everything."

In an era where individual milestones often dominate headlines, Sharjeel's goals remain straightforward. "There's no complicated target," he says. "I just want to contribute to the team's success."

He does, however, set a quiet benchmark for himself, which is to produce match-winning performances in three to four games during the tournament.

Replying to a question, Sharjeel said that, like everyone else, he too is missing the energy brought by the crowd in the PSL.

"Playing in front of a crowd is a completely different experience," he says. "We miss that energy. Hopefully, fans will be back soon."

Sharjeel also understands that while the PSL has long been a stage for emerging stars, it is equally a platform for comebacks.

He knows that for senior players, the PSL offers a chance to remind the cricketing world of their value and to prove that the story isn't over yet.

For Sharjeel Khan, this season is exactly that.