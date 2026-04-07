Khamzat Chimaev claims he makes more money outside UFC

An undated photo of UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. — Instagram/@khamzat_chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has claimed that he makes more money outside the promotion.

Earlier this month, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Sean Strickland will challenge Chimaev at UFC 328 on May 9.

This will be undefeated Chimaev’s first title defence, who won the gold when he defeated Dricus Du Plessis after a commanding performance at UFC 319 in August 2025 at the United Center.

The Chechen-born fighter earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

Khamzat is considered one of the best finishers in the UFC. He has won six fights by knockout, with five of them coming in the first round.

Many fans and pundits are a little bit frustrated by his inactivity, but he has the potential to become one of the top earners in UFC.

As the debate continues regarding the UFC pay scale, Khamzat Chimaev claimed he is earning more money outside the promotion.

“I am making millions and people are just talking and doing nothing, if you do your work I don’t need to watch how often you work or how much you get,” Khamzat said.

“I care about myself, how much I make, how much I get.”

When he was questioned on whether he was happy with his payouts from the UFC, he added, “Of course, I’ve been living in the gym and now I am living my dream.

“I make more money out of the UFC because of what I’ve become, like ‘Khamzat Chimaev’.

“Wherever I go, people want to sponsor me, they want to do different things with me and they send this and that.”