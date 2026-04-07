PSL 11: Shadab Khan prays for Mir Hamza Sajjad's 'speedy recovery'

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan celebrates taking a wicket during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has expressed his support and prayers for teammate Mir Hamza Sajjad after the latter was hospitalised following a head injury sustained during a training session for their upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Lahore Qalandars.

"Prayers with our brother Hamza. May Allah grant you full and speedy recovery," Shadab wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Prayers with our brother Hamza. May Allah grant you full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/WC6VdifD8i — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) April 7, 2026

The incident occurred when New Zealand batter Mark Chapman, currently part of the United squad, played a shot that he failed to track. The ball struck Hamza Sajjad on the back of the head, causing him to collapse and briefly lose consciousness.

Later, the franchise issued a statement regarding the unfortunate incident and shared that Hamza was initially attended by on-ground medical staff before being rushed to a private hospital, following which the three-time champions immediately suspended their training session.

Providing further update on the young pacer's health, the United confirmed that he had regained consciousness and was stable, while he would undergo CT scans as a precautionary measure.

"Mir Hamza Sajjad is conscious and currently vitally and hemodynamically stable. A CT scan will be conducted shortly as a precautionary measure," the United shared in a statement.

"The entire Islamabad United squad is praying for Hamza's speedy recovery and stands firmly by him at this time.

"Further updates will be shared as appropriate."

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza has thus far played six matches in his budding T20 career and has taken eight wickets.

The Gujrat-born right-arm pacer was picked up by the United in the first-ever PSL players' auction for Rs7 million but has yet to make his debut.

On the points table, the Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United currently sit third, having secured two wins, suffered one defeat, and had one match washed out, collecting five points with a healthy net run rate of 1.055.

They are set to face defending champions Lahore Qalandars in their fifth PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.