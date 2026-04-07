Fabio Wardley hints at possible fight against American heavyweight

An undated picture of Fabio Wardley. — Instagram/fabiowardley

World heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley has hinted at a possible showdown against American boxer Deontay Wilder.

Wardley is the current WBO heavyweight ruler. He became the champion after Oleksandr Usyk decided to avoid a fight with him, as he was the mandatory challenger, and vacated his belt.

The WBO champion will take on Daniel Dubois in his first title defence on May 9 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.

Fabio Wardley has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also stopped Justis Huni last year.

Meanwhile, Dubois, who was at his peak in 2024, secured victories over the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua all by stoppage, but he was also stopped last time out by Usyk.

Speaking to Stomping Ground, Wardley said that he hasn’t fought in America, and it is something missing from his milestones.

He added that he wants to do it against a big name, and Wilder fulfils the criteria.

“He was one that was on the list before Daniel. Both him and Chisora, funnily enough, were on the list before Daniel,” Wardley said.

“Look, I’ve ticked off a lot of milestones in my career, but one thing I haven’t done is fought in America, and done one of the big ones, whether that be MSG, whether that be Las Vegas, and if I’m going to do that, I need a big name to do it with.

“And who bigger at the moment in terms of my division and in America than Deontay Wilder?”

Wilder has gained his confidence following a split decision win over Briton Derek Chisora on Saturday. And after the win, he immediately called out Anthony Joshua.