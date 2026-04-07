Muhammad Waseem rejoins Karachi Kings' squad for PSL 11 remainder

Karachi Kings' Muhammad Waseem plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 27, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Muhammad Waseem on Tuesday rejoined the Karachi Kings' squad ahead of their home leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, slated to commence with the match against Peshawar Zalmi here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The franchise comically shared the development by posting a video of Waseem on its social media platform, in which the experienced top-order hilariously claimed that he only went back to the UAE to bring some chocolates.

For the unversed, Waseem and UAE teammate Khuzaima Tanveer, both of whom are representing the 2020 champions in the PSL 11, were instructed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to participate in the domestic D50 tournament.

Sources close to the development confirmed that the ECB issued a direct instruction for the players to return immediately and feature in the ongoing 50-over domestic competition.

However, in a relief for the franchise, the cricket board only mandated the duo to play two D50 tournament matches, and after fulfilling his obligation, Waseem rejoined the Kings, while Tanveer's return to the side was still awaited.

It is pertinent to mention that Waseem has thus far played three PSL 11 matches for the Kings, accumulating 61 runs at a modest average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 119.60.

The right-handed opener had a dismal start to his campaign as he fell for a duck against Quetta Gladiators, but soon rediscovered his form and made 38 and 23 runs against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and debutants RawalPindiz, respectively.

Waseem's return serves as a major boost for the Kings, who are placed second in the PSL 11 standings with six points after three matches.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 11

David Warner (c), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shahid Aziz, Mir Hamza, Adam Zampa, Hamza Sohail, Aqib Ilyas, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Muhammad Waseem, Haroon Arshad, Reeza Hendricks, Ihsanullah and Rizwanullah.