Hassan backs captain Labuschagne amid struggles in PSL 11

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Hassan Khan (left) celebrates taking a wicket with captain Marnus Labuschagne during their PSL 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen's all-rounder Hassan Khan on Tuesday threw his weight behind captain Marnus Labuschagne despite his underwhelming performances at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run until May 2.

Labuschagne, who had joined the Kingsmen as a direct signing ahead of the historic players' draft last month for an undisclosed amount, was named the captain for their debut PSL appearance.

The right-handed batter, who has been an integral part of Australia men's cricket team in longer formats since making his international debut against Pakistan in 2018, however, has just one appearance in T20Is, which coincidentally came against the Green Shirts in 2022.

Despite being one of the finest longer-format batters, Labuschagne has underwhelming numbers to his name in T20s, having scored 1381 runs at a dismal average of 26.55 in 59 matches despite scoring eight half-centuries.

His struggles in T20s continued at the ongoing PSL 11 as he managed to accumulate just 59 runs in three innings at a modest average of 19 and a strike rate of 116.32.

Although Labuschagne also provides a spin-bowling option in the shortest format and has 40 wickets in T20s at a decent average of 20.05, he has yet to make a strike with the ball in the ongoing eight-team tournament.

His individual shortcomings translated into the Kingsmen's PSL 11 campaign as the tournament debutants lost each of their first three matches against Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, respectively.

With their next match scheduled to be played against 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday at the National Bank Stadium here, Hassan backed his captain Labuschagne, hailing him as an experienced player and a big name in world cricket.

The 27-year-old also acknowledged that Labuschagne has a bleak experience of the shortest format but insisted he regularly plays T20s at the Big Bash League (BBL).

"He is an experienced and seasoned player, a big name in world cricket. His T20 experience might not be extensive, but he regularly plays in the Big Bash and represents Australia in his own way," Hassan stated.

The all-rounder further claimed that the Australian has now gelled up with the Kingsmen's teammates and there would be a "clear difference" in the upcoming matches.

"Naturally, it can be difficult when you join a new team. It takes a bit of time to get to know the players. However, I believe he has gelled very well with the boys, and you will see a clear difference in the upcoming matches."