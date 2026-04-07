Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner advance in Monte-Carlo Masters

This collage of photos shows Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have both made it to the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters following routine victories over their respective opponents.

The top two seeds, Alcaraz and Sinner, are the clear favourites to win the men’s singles title.

The Italian defeated World No.34 Ugo Humbert, who put up a fight in the first set, but Sinner took control of the match later.

Having won the first set 6-3, Jannik then outclassed his opponent in the second set by 6-0, making it 34 consecutive sets won at the Masters 1000 level.

Sinner, who won the title on the hard court of Miami just nine days ago, spoke of how quickly he had to change his style.

“It was a good performance today from my side,” Sinner said. “You have to change your game style and how you approach certain situations, and the first match of a new tournament is never easy as I didn’t have a lot of time to prepare.

“You need to adjust to every surface. The most difficult part is understanding how much you’re going to slide when you slide.”

Jannik Sinner will take on either Francisco Cerundolo or Tomas Machac in the next round.

Shortly after Sinner got rid of Humbert, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz took to the court to face Sebastian Baez.

Alcaraz started the match by winning the opening set 6-1, but due to a lapse of concentration in the second set, he provided a chance to his Argentine opponent.

Baez rallied to make the score 4-3 in the second set, but Alcaraz broke to lead by 5-3 and served out for the match.