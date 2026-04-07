PSG's Luis Enrique says favourite tag not important in Liverpool clash

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during a press conference at Campus Paris St Germain in Poissy on April 7, 2026. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has downplayed the suggestions that his team is the favourite against Liverpool in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

The Premier League champions, fifth in the English top flight, have lost 15 matches in all competitions this season, which is their second-worst record in a single campaign since suffering 18 defeats in 2014-15.

PSG, on the other hand, are leading the table in Ligue 1 and are well placed to defend their Champions League title.

Enrique said that everyone is suggesting that we are the favourites, but the match will be tough for both teams.

"It's difficult to talk about Liverpool," Luis Enrique told reporters on Tuesday. "Liverpool manager Arne Slot speaks very well about them.

"My view is that it's both the same team and a different team. Everyone is trying to work out who the favourites are, but in this sort of match that means nothing. It will be tough for both teams.

"Showing that we're still in the running every year and playing against Liverpool is always a positive thing. We want to reach the semi-finals; we know how difficult it will be, but we're very motivated."

The showdown is a repeat of last season's round-of-16 fixture, when PSG eliminated Liverpool on penalties.

"Last year, everyone said it was Liverpool, and PSG went through," Spaniard Luis Enrique said.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz was absent from training on Monday due to injury, while French winger Bradley Barcola was there following an ankle problem.

PSG will take on out-of-form Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at home on Wednesday.