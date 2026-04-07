USA striker Patrick Agyemang ruled out of World Cup

An undated photo of USA striker Patrick Agyemang. — AFP

USA striker Patrick Agyemang has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 due to an Achilles tendon injury, his English club Derby County said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was carried off on a stretcher on Monday during the first half of Derby’s 2-0 win over Stoke City in the Championship (second tier).

Derby, in a statement, said that Patrick will, unfortunately, miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"The club will provide Patrick with the highest level of medical care and rehabilitation throughout his recovery," the club said in a statement.

"As a result of this injury, Patrick will unfortunately miss this summer's FIFA World Cup. At this stage it would be wrong to put a timeline on his recovery."

Patrick Agyemang, who made his debut for the USA last year, has scored six goals in 14 international matches. He was part of the squad that played two friendlies during the March international window.

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino is required to announce his World Cup squad by May 30.

The United States, co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico, are drawn with Paraguay, Australia and Turkey into Group D.

The mega event will kick off on June 11 with joint hosts Mexico taking on South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The United States and Canada, joint hosts, will play their matches on the second day of the event, against Paraguay and Bosnia and Herzegovina, respectively, in Los Angeles and Toronto.

The tournament will feature a total of 104 matches played across an expanded format featuring 12 groups of four teams each.