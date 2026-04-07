Former Wales captain Aaron Ramsey retires at 35

An undated photo of former Wales captain Aaron Ramsey. — Reuters

Former Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has retired from professional football at the age of 35 on Tuesday.

Ramsey started his club football career at League One club Cardiff City in 2006 before playing for teams including Arsenal, Juventus and Nice. He returned to Cardiff for a second spell from 2023 to 2025.

The last club he represented was Mexican side Pumas UNAM, who terminated his contract last year.

"This has not been an easy decision to make," Ramsey said in a statement. "After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football."

Aaron Ramsey made his international debut for Wales in 2008 and won 86 caps for his national team, scoring 21 goals.

Aaron thanked Wales and the clubs he played for during his career.

"Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways,” he said

“To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can't thank you enough. We've been through everything together and it's been an honour to represent you. Diolch.

"Secondly, thank you to all the clubs I've been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level.”

Ramsey also mentioned his family in his social media message.

"And a huge thank you to my wife and children and all my family. Without you by my side throughout, none of this would have been possible," Ramsey added.

It is pertinent to mention that Wales failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.