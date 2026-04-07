Tamim Iqbal appointed BCB President as Bangladesh Government dissolves board

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the first Test match against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 17, 2022. — AFP

The Bangladesh government has appointed former national captain Tamim Iqbal as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), following the dissolution of the board of directors led by Aminul Islam on Tuesday.

The decision came in response to recommendations from a five-member investigation committee, which had examined various allegations surrounding the BCB elections held in October last year.

At 37, Tamim becomes the youngest chief in the board’s history.

He will lead an 11-member ad-hoc committee, which includes former Bangladesh captain Minhajul Abedin, as well as former cricketer and television commentator Athar Ali Khan.

The other members of the committee are Rashna Imam, Mirza Yeasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Israfil Khasru, Tanjil Chowdhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam and Fahim Sinha.

The government’s investigation committee presented its findings during a press briefing at the Ministry of Sports, where it detailed its conclusions regarding the BCB election process.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Mohammed Aminul Ahesan, the NSC sports director, detailed the steps taken to address the issue.

"As part of the National Sports Council's responsibility, we have informed the ICC that this board of directors was not formed in a proper manner, and is not able to complete its work in a proper manner," Mohammed Aminul Ahesan, the NSC sports director, said.

"We have informed the ICC our decision to dissolve this board of directors. The NSC plays an important role for Bangladesh cricket or any sport in Bangladesh and on behalf of the government. Therefore, we are optimistic about the BCB and we think that the ICC will definitely uphold this decision," he added.

Aminul Islam had stated on Sunday that he was determined to remain as BCB chief, despite the board’s internal turmoil and the news that the committee investigating allegations of malpractice and abuse of power had submitted its report to the government.

The BCB had faced mounting pressure from the sports ministry, which questioned the validity of the last board election, the national team’s absence from the recent T20 World Cup, and allegations of political interference and favouritism within the board.

Four directors of the board also resigned last week, bringing the total number of resignations since January this year to six.

Tamim is regarded as one of Bangladesh’s greatest cricketers, having played 391 international matches across all three formats, including 387 for his country.

He captained Bangladesh to 21 victories in 38 matches, notably leading the side to a 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa in 2022. Following his international retirement in early 2025, Tamim continued to feature in domestic cricket.

However, a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League match that year brought an abrupt end to his playing career.

He later became a councillor of a Dhaka-based cricket club and announced his candidacy for a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director position in the 2025 elections.

Tamim later withdrew from the race, alleging abuse of power in the electoral process by then BCB president Aminul Islam.