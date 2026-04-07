PSL 11: Islamabad United player struck on head during net session

Islamabad United players train ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 28, 2026. – PSL

KARACHI: Former champions Islamabad United suffered a major scare during a net session at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre on Tuesday, when Mir Hamza Sajjad was struck on the head by the ball and briefly lost consciousness.

The incident occurred when New Zealand batter Mark Chapman, currently part of the United squad, played a shot that he failed to track. The ball struck Hamza Sajjad on the back of the head, causing him to collapse.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. Sources confirmed that Mir Hamza Sajjad is now conscious, vitally and hemodynamically stable.

All our prayers are with Mir Hamza Sajjad for a swift and full recovery. We stand united with him. pic.twitter.com/Fj4NL0QsPw — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) April 7, 2026

As a precaution, a CT scan will be conducted shortly to rule out any underlying injuries.

The accident cast a sombre mood over the Islamabad United camp, with practice immediately halted and players and support staff visibly distressed.

Team management has so far refrained from making an official statement, though news of Hamza Sajjad’s stable condition has brought relief to teammates and supporters.

It is pertinent to mention that the young pacer has a promising T20 career. So far, he has played six T20 matches and taken eight wickets. In eight First-Class matches, he has claimed 25 wickets.

The Gujrat-born right-arm pacer was picked up by the United Army in the first-ever PSL players’ auction for PKR 70 lacs and is yet to make his PSL debut.

On the points table, the Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United currently sit third, having secured two wins, suffered one defeat, and had one match washed out, collecting five points with a healthy net run rate of 1.055.

They are set to face defending champions Lahore Qalandars in their fifth PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.