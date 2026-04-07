PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators provide major update on Ahmed Daniyal

Quetta Gladiators' Ahmed Daniyal (second from left) being carried off the field during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 5, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Former champions Quetta Gladiators have provided a significant update on pacer Ahmed Daniyal ahead of their next fixture in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

The Gladiators are set to face RawalPindiz on April 10 at the National Bank Stadium.

In a statement released by the Gladiators’ management, it was confirmed that doctors have advised Daniyal to take complete rest for one week after he sustained an injury during the Lahore leg of the tournament.

“Quetta Gladiators’ fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal, who could not complete the match played in Lahore due to a hamstring injury, has been advised by the doctor to rest for one week,” the statement read.

The right-arm pace bowler was rushed to hospital after injuring himself during his side’s match against Multan Sultans on the previous Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Daniyal had to be carried off the field on the penultimate delivery of the Gladiators’ innings. The bowling all-rounder slipped while attempting to complete a third run and hurt himself in the process.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the 28-year-old has sustained an injury to his right hamstring, which led to him being taken to a nearby hospital.

Despite the setback, Daniyal has performed impressively for his side in the current tournament, claiming five wickets in four matches. His figures include 3 for 36 against Karachi Kings and 2 for 13 against Hyderabad Kingsmen.

For the unversed, Saud Shakeel’s Gladiators currently sit in sixth place on the PSL 11 points table, with one win and three defeats from their four matches. They have two points and a net run rate of -0.223.