Harry Maguire signs new one-year Manchester United deal

Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot celebrate their second goal, an own goal scored by AFC Bournemouth's James Hill in Premier League on March 20, 2026.

Harry Maguire has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United, with the club holding an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 33-year-old centre-back’s previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the current season. Maguire originally joined United from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million, then a world-record transfer fee for a defender.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, he has made 266 appearances for the club, playing a key role in securing the League Cup during the 2022–23 campaign, followed by FA Cup success the following season.

Speaking after committing his future to the club, Maguire expressed pride at continuing his journey with the club.

He described representing Manchester United as “the ultimate honour” and highlighted the personal and family pride that comes with wearing the shirt.

He also expressed his desire to extend his stay to at least 8 seasons and help create more memorable moments for supporters.

Maguire’s time at United has not been without challenges. After losing the captaincy under former manager Erik ten Hag and struggling for regular playing time, he was close to joining West Ham United in August 2023, although the move ultimately collapsed.

Following a period of limited opportunities under Ruben Amorim, Maguire has recently enjoyed a resurgence. Under interim boss Michael Carrick, he has started all 10 matches since mid-January 2026.

Director of football Jason Wilcox praised Maguire’s professionalism, leadership and resilience, emphasising his importance to a youthful and ambitious squad aiming for major honours.