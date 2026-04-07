Victor Wembanyama ruled out mid-game with rib injury

An undated picture of San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama. — Reuters

San Antonio Spurs confirmed that Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the second half of their 115-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night after sustaining a left rib contusion.

Interim head coach Mitch Johnson stated post-match that there had been no update regarding the seriousness of the injury.

Wembanyama picked up the knock during the second quarter following a collision with 76ers forward Paul George near midcourt, as the Spurs pushed forward in transition.

The 22-year-old briefly left the court and headed to the locker room before returning to the bench later in the half.

However, shortly before the interval, he requested to be substituted again and did not reappear after the break. The team later confirmed he would take no further part in the contest.

Johnson remained cautiously optimistic, noting that Wembanyama’s brief return before half-time was an encouraging sign.

"I know he came back and he just didn't finish," Johnson said.

"At halftime, I was told he wasn't coming back. I haven't heard anything else up to this point. I think it would be a positive that he felt like he could come back, and he played the last four or five minutes of the half. So, that's a positive from my perspective."

Wembanyama logged 15 minutes and 40 seconds, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

This appearance keeps him within eligibility rules for end-of-season honours, though he must feature for at least 20 minutes in one of the Spurs’ remaining fixtures.