David Warner charged with drink-driving by NSW Police

An undated picture of Karachi Kings captain David Warner. — Facebook/KarachiKings

Former Australian batter David Warner has been charged with drink driving after allegedly recording a blood alcohol reading twice the legal limit in Sydney.

The former Test opener reportedly blew 0.104 following a breath test on Sunday evening in the eastern suburb of Maroubra.

According to a statement provided to news.com.au, New South Wales Police said the 39-year-old stopped and parked his van just before reaching a random breath testing site.

Officers then approached the vehicle and subjected him to a roadside test, which returned a positive result.

Warner was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a second test allegedly produced a reading of 0.104. The legal limit for a fully licensed driver in New South Wales is 0.05.

The 112-Test veteran is due to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 7 May 2026.

In a statement, NSW Police said: “About 5:30pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park.

“Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing which returned a positive result.

“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.

“The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with middle-range PCA [Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol] to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 7 May 2026.”

For the unversed, Warner, who currently captains the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is set to arrive in Karachi on April 9 for the second leg of the competition’s 11th edition.