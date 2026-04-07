ICC Africa conference reveals plans for T20I tri-series and Africa Cup

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe celebrates after taking the wicket of David Miller during the Super Eights match of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup against South Africa in New Delhi, India, on March 1, 2026. — AFP

African cricket administrators have announced ambitious plans to launch a new T20 tri-series involving South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, as part of a broader push to commercialise the sport across the region.

The proposed tri-series was discussed during the ICC Africa Regional Conference in Namibia, with officials targeting a soft launch in August. The three nations will also co-host the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027.

According to Cricket Financial Journal, the plan also includes a competitive six-team Africa Cup. Full Members South Africa and Zimbabwe will feature alongside Namibia, who are currently ranked 15th in the T20I rankings.

The remaining three places will be filled via regional qualifying tournaments, creating a wider competitive footprint across African cricket.

Administrators initially considered a ten-team competition but settled on a six-team format as ideal. The first full-scale Africa Cup will not take place this year; instead, the tri-series will serve as a preliminary event.

Most matches will be held in Namibia, leveraging its growing cricket infrastructure.

Providing regular high-level fixtures for Namibia is seen as crucial ahead of their World Cup co-hosting duties, and the tournament will offer valuable experience against stronger teams such as South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The participation of Full Members is considered vital to the financial viability of the Africa Cup.

Previous efforts to establish a major continental T20 event have struggled, but regular involvement from South Africa and Zimbabwe is expected to help secure the broadcast deals and sponsorships needed to sustain the tournament.

A previous T20 Africa Cup, held between 2022 and 2024, featured only Associate nations and encountered significant sponsorship difficulties. African officials now hope to replicate the success of the Asia Cup, which draws top teams and large audiences.

Associate sides such as Oman and the UAE have benefited from regular exposure to stronger opponents in the Asia Cup. African administrators want similar opportunities for teams like Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to help develop the sport regionally.

The push for a stable continental tournament comes after plans to revive the Afro-Asia Cup stalled.

That event had previously brought together Indian and Pakistani players in a combined side to face an African XI. However, a congested international calendar now makes scheduling such events challenging.

Finding room within the Future Tours Programme remains a major obstacle, particularly for leading nations like India.

As a result, African officials have shifted focus to building their own tournament, allowing for greater control over scheduling without relying on other boards.

Despite these challenges, the proposed six-team Africa Cup represents a significant step forward for regional cricket.

The African Cricket Association is working with the ICC to finalise dates for the August tri-series between South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.