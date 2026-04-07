Lauren Price set for summer return ahead of Claressa Shields showdown

Lauren Price(left) in action against Stephanie Pineiro Aquino in WBA, WBC, IBF & IBO World Welterweight Titles on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

Unbeaten Welsh boxer Lauren Price is expected to return to the ring this summer ahead of a highly anticipated two-fight deal against American Olympic champion Claressa Shields, promoter Ben Shalom has confirmed on Monday.

Price, 31, extended her flawless professional record to 10-0 with a unanimous points victory over Stephanie Pineiro at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Saturday.

She is slated to take on an as-yet unnamed opponent in August, potentially in her hometown, before a blockbuster double-header with Shields. Shields was ringside for Price’s win over Pineiro, signalling her interest in the upcoming bout.

Shalom revealed the pair could clash once in the United States and again in the UK, with venues such as Cardiff City Stadium or Cardiff Castle being considered for a June 2027 showdown.

"Once in the US, and then hopefully once where we can come to either Cardiff City Stadium or (Cardiff) castle and do that in June next year,” Shalom said.

"She's selling out that (Utilita) arena too fast. She needs somewhere bigger."

The promoter confirmed the fights would likely take place at middleweight, describing it as “Lauren’s most natural weight” and a category where Shields has produced her best work.

“It’s a perfect match for both of them,” Shalom added.

Reflecting on Cardiff’s support for Price, Shalom, who first visited the city for Chris Eubank Jr’s points win over Liam Williams in February 2022, praised the Welsh fans.

“There’s nowhere like it in British boxing. Lauren’s fanbase is incredible, it made for a very special night,” he said.

With her unbeaten record intact and major showdowns on the horizon, Lauren Price is set to remain a leading figure in British boxing.