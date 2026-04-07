Shakib Al Hasan breaks silence on international cricket future

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan fields during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. - AFP

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has once again expressed his burning desire to represent his country before drawing the curtain on his illustrious career, issuing a heartfelt statement that has reignited debate across the cricketing world.

The 39-year-old took to social media to clarify his position following recent media interactions that had fuelled widespread speculation about his future. In a calm yet emotional tone, Shakib insisted that his focus remains squarely on cricket, not controversy.

“My recent comments seem to have created confusion, so I want to make things clear,” Shakib stated. “At this stage of my career, my only goal is to play for Bangladesh. If given the opportunity, I will do my best to deliver performances that fans will remember.”

Widely regarded as one of the finest players ever produced by Bangladesh, Shakib’s statement has resonated deeply with supporters who have followed his transformation from a promising youngster into a global cricket icon.

His wish to end his career in the national colours — the iconic red and green jersey — reflects not only professional ambition but also a profound emotional attachment.

However, his return is fraught with complications. Reports suggest that officials within the Bangladesh Cricket Board remain hesitant about reintegrating him into the national setup, casting uncertainty over what could otherwise be a fairytale finale.

Beyond cricket, Shakib also touched on his views regarding national development. While acknowledging the importance of politics in shaping the country’s future, he stressed that serving the nation does not necessarily require political involvement.

“Politics plays a vital role in development, and I may consider contributing after retirement,” he said. “But there are many ways to serve the country beyond politics.”

Despite the challenges, Shakib remains optimistic. His message carried a tone of hope as he appealed to the people of Bangladesh for their prayers and support.

“I hope to end my career with a smile, wearing my country’s jersey,” he added.

Shakib is one of the most prolific all-rounders in Bangladesh’s cricket history.

To date, he has played 247 One-Day Internationals, scoring 7,570 runs with 56 fifties and nine centuries, while also taking 317 wickets.

In 71 Tests, the former captain has amassed 4,609 runs — including 31 fifties and five centuries — and claimed 246 wickets. His last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka in Delhi back in 2023.