Arsenal focused on Sporting despite recent setbacks: Mikel Arteta

An undated picture of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists his side is ready to bounce back as they prepare for their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Sporting on Tuesday.

The Gunners come into the tie following back-to-back defeats, losing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and suffering a surprise FA Cup exit to Southampton.

Arteta acknowledged the challenges but urged perspective, highlighting his team’s achievements this season.

"Have some perspective about how difficult it is what we have done until now," said Arteta, when asked how he and the team prevent a longer run of defeats.

"Feel the pain, feel the emotion and use it to be better and improve."

The Spaniard believes the losses will not derail Arsenal’s season, adding that his players are “hungrier than ever” and fully aware of why they lost to Southampton.

"This is football and we got punished for things that are related to our identity," he said. "These are things we need to defend in the strongest possible way."

Despite missing key players through injury, including Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, and with Martin Ødegaard building fitness, Arteta is confident Arsenal can maintain their Premier League lead and progress in Europe.

“The Champions League quarter-finals are hugely important,” he said. “We worked so hard throughout the season to be at this stage in the competition. We are going to play an opponent that we know about, their records and what they have done.”

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya echoed Arteta’s sentiment, vowing to use the recent disappointment as motivation.

Arteta’s focus remains clear: ensure recent setbacks do not overshadow the Gunners’ pursuit of silverware this season.