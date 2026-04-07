Manchester City edge past Birmingham to reach Women’s FA Cup semi-final

An undated picture of Manchester City Women’s in FA Cup. — Instagram/ adobewomensfacup

Manchester City booked a Women’s FA Cup semi-final trip to Chelsea after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over second-tier Birmingham City.

Khadija Shaw’s earlier strike proved decisive, riding in a first-time finish following Iman Beney’s cross to give Andree Jeglertz’s side the lead.

Despite facing lower-division opposition, Manchester City were dominant for large periods, restricting Birmingham to limited chances.

The hosts, however, pushed tirelessly with a high-intensity game plan, seeking a giant-killing, and sometimes threatened on the counter-attack under Amy Merricks’ guidance.

Yet, they were unable to test goalkeeper Khiara Keating seriously.

City created numerous opportunities but lacked cutting edge in the final third, hitting the woodwork three times.

Shaw’s powerful strike, Yui Hasegawa’s effort, and Rebecca Knaak’s late header all came agonisingly close to extending the advantage.

Birmingham’s resolute defence, currently top of WSL 2, made the visitors work hard for their win, demonstrating they can compete with top-flight sides.

The victory marks Manchester City’s second consecutive semi-final appearance after last year’s defeat to Manchester United and sets up another cup clash with Chelsea, who edged City 2-1 in the League Cup final in March. In the other semi-final, Liverpool will face Brighton.

With the WSL and WSL 2 pausing for an international break, Birmingham will next host Ipswich on 26 April, while City continue their league title chase against Brighton on 25 April.

The win keeps alive City’s hopes of securing a league and cup double, as they sit nine points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League.