Britain’s Katie Boulter suffers early Linz Open exit

An undated picture of Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse. — Reuters

Britain’s Katie Boulter suffered a disappointing first-round exit here at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open on Monday, losing to Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets.

The 29-year-old was beaten 7-6, 7-6 in a closely fought contest on clay. Ruse, ranked world number 87, progresses to the last 16, where she will face either Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska or American Ann Li.

Boulter made a slow start, losing her opening two service games in the first set. However, she responded well, breaking back twice to stay in contention before narrowly losing out in a tense tie-break.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with momentum shifting between the two players. Boulter secured an early break to take the initiative, but Ruse quickly hit back to level the score.

At 6-5 down, Boulter saved a match point to force another tie-break and keep herself in the contest.

In the crucial moments, Ruse held her nerve, claiming two mini-breaks to move 5-2 ahead before serving out the match to seal victory.

Boulter had arrived in Linz in decent form, having won her fourth WTA Tour title at the Ostrava Open in February.

She also reached the quarter-finals in Merida, but recent tournaments at Indian Wells and the Miami Open saw her exit in the early rounds, and this result continues that run.

It is pertinent to mention that Sloane Stephens secured a convincing victory to progress comfortably into the next round, displaying her experience and control throughout the match.

Meanwhile, Dalma Gálfi also delivered an impressive performance, defeating her opponent with confidence to book her place in the subsequent stage of the tournament.