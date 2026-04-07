Harry Kane fitness boost ahead of Bayern’s Madrid test

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their first goal from the penalty spot after retaking the penalty against Atalanta in UEFA Champions League on March 18, 2026. — Reuters

Harry Kane returned to training on Monday after recovering from an ankle injury, offering Bayern Munich a timely boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

However, head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed that a late decision will be made on the striker’s availability for Tuesday’s clash in Madrid.

The 32-year-old England captain has been sidelined since last month, missing his country’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan as well as Bayern’s 3-2 Bundesliga victory over Freiburg.

Despite the setback, Kane has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, scoring 48 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Kompany expressed cautious optimism over Kane’s condition, stating that the forward had trained well and appeared to have retained his sharpness.

"It was important that he did a lot of training today. I don't think he's lost his rhythm. We'll wait until tomorrow and then decide," Kompany told reporters on Monday.

"Everyone is available apart from (goalkeeper) Sven Ulreich. We have a strong squad and we're ready for the two legs."

Bayern, six-time European champions, head into the tie in impressive form, sitting comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga with a nine-point lead.

Their strong domestic run adds confidence as they prepare for what Kompany described as one of the toughest away fixtures in European football.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be aiming to bounce back from a recent La Liga defeat to Mallorca, despite cruising past Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

Kompany emphasised focus and belief, insisting his side must play without fear. He acknowledged that while tactics will be important, individual quality and fine margins could ultimately decide the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.