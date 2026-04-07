IPL-bound Akeal Hosein sends support to Pindiz's Dian Forrester from India

LAHORE: West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein, who is currently representing Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, was seen praising RawalPindiz batter Dian Forrester from India.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, Hosein applauded Forrester for his explosive cameo down the order.

The batter scored 24 runs off just 11 deliveries, including one boundary and three consecutive sixes during Mohammad Nawaz’s spell.

The Caribbean spinner, currently in India for IPL duties, recorded the innings from his hotel room while watching the match. He praised Forrester’s aggressive strokeplay, particularly his ability to strike back-to-back maximums under pressure.

CSK-bound West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein praised RawalPindiz batter Dian Forrester for his exceptional knock all the way from India.



Akeal is currently on IPL duties, where he is all set to represent CSK in the 2026 edition of the tournament.#AkealHosein #PSL11 #DianForrster pic.twitter.com/AD4yRxUZOI — Salman Farooqui (@SalmanFarooqi26) April 6, 2026

Meanwhile, Forrester’s effort, coupled with a top-quality half-century from Sam Billings, went in vain as RawalPindiz suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, after being comprehensively beaten by Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Put in to bat first, Rizwan-led Pindiz posted a competitive 182/8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century from Billings. The wicketkeeper-batter top-scored with a composed 56 off 34 deliveries, striking seven fours and a six.

He was supported by Kamran Ghulam, who contributed 35 off 24 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

For the Sultans, Faisal Akram was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 31 runs in his four overs. Arafat Minhas picked up two wickets, while Muhammad Ismail and Peter Siddle took one apiece.

In reply, the 2021 champions chased down the 183-run target comfortably, losing just three wickets with 22 balls to spare.

Leading the charge was in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed 68 off 38 deliveries, laced with four fours and five sixes.

He was well supported by Josh Philippe, who struck 56 off 30 balls, including six fours and three sixes, as the pair shared a 110-run partnership for the second wicket.

After their dismissals, captain Ashton Turner and vice-captain Shan Masood guided the Sultans home with an unbroken 47-run stand for the fourth wicket.