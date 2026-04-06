UNC to hire Michael Malone as head coach

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena in Denver on March 28, 2025. — Reuters

North Carolina are close to finalising their head coach, as they are in contact with Michael Malone and Billy Donovan, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

The Field of 68 reported Sunday that the Tar Heels were focused "solely" on Donovan, the current Chicago Bulls coach who led Florida to back-to-back national championships in 2006-07.

ESPN reported Monday, however, that North Carolina intends to hire Malone, who won an NBA championship in 2025 with the Denver Nuggets but has never been a collegiate head coach.

Donovan, 60, has been coaching in the NBA since compiling a 467-186 record with the Gators from 1996-2015.

He is 224-253 with the Bulls (29-48 this season) after going 243-157 with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-20).

Malone, 54, has been working as a studio analyst for ABC/ESPN this season after being fired by the Nuggets on April 8, 2025.

He owns a career record of 510-394 as the head coach of Denver (2015-25) and the Sacramento Kings (2013-14). He was previously an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Malone was an assistant coach in the college ranks at Manhattan (1999-2001), Providence (1995-98) and Oakland (1994-95).

North Carolina parted ways with Hubert Davis after last month's first-round loss to VCU in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan coach Dusty May and Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd are among the potential candidates who have decided to remain at their current posts.